Jobsite Theatre Presents 'Ghost Brothers of Darkland County' Now - November 9

Jobsite Theatre presents 'Ghost Brothers of Darkland County', on stage now through November 9.

A supernatural parable from master of the macabre Stephen King and a blues-infused score by music icon John Mellencamp collide to create this spooky, cautionary tale.

A shadowy figure known as The Troubadour introduces the audience to an eerie cabin in the woods, where a young couple comes across its caretaker. He reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers in love with the same woman and the ensuing rivalry that sparks between them. The young couple hearing this tale realize this cabin’s past is not unlike like their present. When the young man’s brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past — especially if it means staying alive?

One of the world’s most popular authors and one of America’s most honored musicians have created a riveting Southern gothic musical fraught with mystery, tragedy, and phantoms of the past, along with a rock, roots, and blues-tinged songbook sure to leave audiences asking for more.

