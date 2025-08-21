Join Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk on Oct. 18 to Fight Breast Cancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Susan G Komen

Breast cancer can affect anyone. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease. For the first time, breast cancer is affecting more women under age 50 than over 50.

Susan G. Komen works every day to meet the needs of people facing breast cancer in our community.

The organization's MORE THAN PINK Walk is coming to USF on Saturday, October 18. It will unite all of us as we support one another and raise critical money to find the cures for this disease.

For more information, visit Komen.org/TampaBayWalk.