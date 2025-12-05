Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jolly Holidays with Jennifer Jolly Part 2

Great tech gifts for the whole family
Posted

This holiday season, the smartest tech solves real problems — keeping families connected, saving money and energy, and simplifying life. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly is here with some of this year’s most useful, clever gifts.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor @ Amazon, 40% off at $199.99
techish.com
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch @ Microsoft.com 

New ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X available now

Introducing the Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat

Greenlight.com [greenlight.com] - Use promo code GLHOLIDAY for three-months of Greenlight Infinity

For more information, visit techish.com

