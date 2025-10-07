Josh McBride Shares Top Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty & Skincare Brands

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting
Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares top Amazon Prime Day tips and must-have deals so you can score big savings on the season’s hottest items.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- grace & stella
- 25-50% off on Amazon Prime Day
- Luseta Beauty
- Up to 30% off on Amazon Prime Day
- Eucerin
- Up to 25% off select products on Amazon Prime Day