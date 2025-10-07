Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Josh McBride Shares Top Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty & Skincare Brands

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares top Amazon Prime Day tips and must-have deals so you can score big savings on the season’s hottest items.
Josh McBride | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares top Amazon Prime Day tips and must-have deals so you can score big savings on the season’s hottest items.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • grace & stella
    • 25-50% off on Amazon Prime Day
  • Luseta Beauty
    • Up to 30% off on Amazon Prime Day
  • Eucerin
    • Up to 25% off select products on Amazon Prime Day
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com