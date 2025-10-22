Julie Loffredi Highlights Fall Foliage Trips, Tech Trends & Top Local Colleges

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Broadry and HP

Fall Foliage Trips

Peak foliage season is here, and campers are hitting the highways to chase color. From RVs to cabins, cottages, yurts, even tiny homes; leaf peepers can stay overnight right in the scenery. For all the camping options, visit ThousandTrails.com.

ChatGPT vs. AI PC — What’s The Difference?

AI is everywhere—but what’s the real difference between cloud tools like ChatGPT and the latest AI PCs? Think of it this way: ChatGPT is great for brainstorming in the cloud, but an AI PC brings the power right to your laptop. With built-in processors designed just for AI, HP’s new AI PCs can scan files in seconds, keep your data private, and even make sure your video calls look flawless—all without sending information off to a server. Bottom line: if ChatGPT sparks ideas, the AI PC helps you act on them faster and more securely.



Top Area Colleges

Rising college costs are pushing families to look beyond the big-name schools. This month, College Raptor released its annual “Hidden Gem” rankings, spotlighting smaller, often overlooked colleges that offer strong academics and better value.

For 2026, the list highlights standout schools in every state, along with regional picks, Division III athletic programs, and a new focus on affordability for middle-class families. For the full list, head to CitizensBank.com/hiddengems.

Office Space’s Most Famous Printer Scene

Office Space gave us one of the most unforgettable scenes in movie history, from TPS reports to the legendary printer beatdown. A video is now up on YouTube featuring Ron Livingston returning to his iconic role with a fresh take on the moment that made him a cult hero. This time, he’s not smashing the printer—he’s fixing it. Powered by HP’s All-In Plan, an all-inclusive service that delivers a new printer, ink before you run out, 24/7 expert support, and next-business-day replacement—all for one low monthly price. It’s printing without the drama.

See the video here: https://youtu.be/X5f7d2lYeQE?si=sHSB0oONv0voyDE4