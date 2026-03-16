Just $2 Can Fill a Plate—and a Room—with Hope for Seniors. As the cost of living continues to squeeze fixed incomes, a longtime local nonprofit is reminding the community that fighting senior hunger and isolation doesn’t require a big donation—just $2.

Neighborly, which has served Pinellas County seniors for nearly six decades, is calling on donors to help fund nutritious, affordable meals at its Senior Cafés, where older adults receive far more than lunch. For the cost of a cup of coffee, seniors enjoy a balanced midday meal after a morning of connection, which includes activities like karaoke, movies, group exercise, outings, and social time that combats loneliness.

Beyond the cafés, Neighborly also delivers Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors, provides adult day programs for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, offers senior dining options across the county, and provides transportation that helps older adults stay independent and connected to care. Diners and participants also receive nutrition education and basic health guidance, making Neighborly a daily lifeline for both physical and emotional well-being.

For more information visit https://neighborly.org/ [neighborly.org] or call (727) 573-9444

