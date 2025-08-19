Kahwa Coffee Shakes up the Pumpkin Spice Trend

This fall, Kahwa Coffee is going all in on a bold new flavor and an equally bold message: Pumpkin Spice: It’s officially dead. On Wednesday, August 27, the Florida-based coffee roaster launches FPSL — the Fall Pecan Sugar Latte — a buttery pecan, brown sugar, and espresso creation designed as a unique experience that will redefine your fall beverage. The FPSL Flavor Profile: • Buttery Pecan: Warm, nutty, and luxurious • Brown Sugar: Smooth sweetness with a hint of caramel depth • Signature Mistral Espresso: Bold, balanced, and roasted in-house in St. Petersburg
For more information visit KahwaCoffee.com