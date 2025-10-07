Kathryn Emery Shares Top Amazon Prime Day Home Deals for Fall Prep & Upgrades

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

As autumn approaches, cooler temperatures arrive and days become shorter while nights grow longer. Regular home & lifestyle contributor Kathryn Emery joined us to discuss essential home updates and products, all available as part of Amazon Prime Day deals.

Start off by being prepared to fix most any surface around the house, with waterproof project and repair tape T-Rex Water Proof and Repair Tape.

Be prepared for any weather with a reliable portable battery-powered generator ANKER SOLIX F3000. It can charge 99% of appliances and more. Don’t be without power this winter!

Fall means shorter days, longer nights, light up your outdoor space for safety and also in a fun, connected way with GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights that are white or millions of colors. They even dance with the music and can set holiday scenes.

Cooler evenings mean rodents want to move into our cozy space. Repel rodents with plant-based solutions, farm-grown, with Mighty Mint Rodent Repellent Spray & Products.

It’s always a good idea to keep the pool sparkling with a robotic cleaner with a great deal on Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra

For more information, visit Kathryn’s website BeTheBestHome.com or on socials @KathrynEmeryTV.