Keeping Your Kids Healthy This Back-to-School Season

Lifestyle expert and Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some essentials you'll want to add to your Back-to-school shopping list. For more on the products seen here, check out:

Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats [wkkellogg.com]®

Kashi Strawberry Banana Smoothie Loops [kashi.com]

Kashi Maple Waffle Bites [kashi.com]

Toufayan Pita & Lavash [toufayan.com]

Zarbee's Children's Daily Immune Support [zarbees.com]

Zarbee’s Children’s Day & Night Cough Syrups + Mucus [amazon.com]

Victorinox Altmont Modern City Daypack [macys.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess