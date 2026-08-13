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Keeping Your Kids Healthy This Back-to-School Season

Cindi gives us some great ideas for the back to school rush.
Green Goddess | Morning Blend
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Lifestyle expert and Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some essentials you'll want to add to your Back-to-school shopping list. For more on the products seen here, check out:
Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats [wkkellogg.com]®
Kashi Strawberry Banana Smoothie Loops [kashi.com]
Kashi Maple Waffle Bites [kashi.com]
Toufayan Pita & Lavash [toufayan.com]
Zarbee's Children's Daily Immune Support [zarbees.com]
Zarbee’s Children’s Day & Night Cough Syrups + Mucus [amazon.com]
Victorinox Altmont Modern City Daypack [macys.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess

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