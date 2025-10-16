Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Komen Tampa Bay Hosting MORE THAN PINK Walk to Support Breast Cancer Patients & Research

This Saturday, Susan G. Komen Tampa Bay will bring the community together for the annual MORE THAN PINK Walk at the University of South Florida, uniting survivors, supporters, and advocates in the fight against breast cancer.

The organization hopes to raise $300,000 at this year’s walk to fund groundbreaking research and provide direct support for those in need. Komen notes that one in every two people reaching out to them requires financial assistance to make ends meet while undergoing treatment — underscoring the importance of community generosity.

Komen also stresses the role of early detection. Women over 40 are urged to commit to annual screenings, while women under 40 should be familiar with what’s normal for their breast health in order to detect changes early and seek medical care promptly.

Participants can still register or donate at Komen.org/TampaBayWalk.

