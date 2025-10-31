KPop Demon Hunters Craze Inspires This Year’s Hottest Halloween Costumes

This Halloween, KPop Demon Hunters isn’t just dominating movie and music charts — it’s taking over costume parties, too.

The smash-hit Netflix film has become the most-streamed movie in the platform’s history, with its fictional bands HUNTR/X and Saja Boys breaking records as the highest-charting K-pop girl and boy groups in U.S. Spotify history. HUNTR/X single Golden even made Billboard history, claiming the Hot 100’s top spot — the first girl group to do so since Destiny’s Child’s Bootylicious in 2001.

The movie’s soundtrack was also 2025’s highest-charting soundtrack, and its popularity has sparked a merch frenzy. Officially licensed costumes from Spirit Halloween are sold out in many locations, making them tough to find.

Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes joined The Morning Blend dressed as Mira to talk about the craze, why the film resonates across generations.

Hayes says the movie’s blend of catchy music, cultural crossovers, and themes of self-acceptance and friendship make it irresistible — even for parents who expected only a one-time watch.

She also noted other trending Halloween costumes this year, from Taylor & Travis couples outfits to Wicked, Terrifier, Wednesday, and even The Lorax.

KPop Demon Hunters is back in theaters this weekend for sing-along showings through Sunday, November 2, at participating AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters.

For more of Stephanie Hayes’ cultural commentary, visit tampabay.com/stephanie.