Smooth jazz, holiday classics, toy drive & family fun — a new Christmas tradition begins in Trinity! Join saxophonist Kyle Schroeder for the inaugural Kyle’s Christmas on the Farm — a magical, family-friendly holiday concert at the rustic Starkey Barn in Trinity, FL on Saturday, November 29th.

This unforgettable evening will feature holiday favorites with a smooth jazz twist, plus a special performance from Ben Tankard, the Father of Gospel Jazz. Along with the music, we’ll be hosting a community toy drive to spread joy to children in need across Tampa Bay. Schedule 5:00 PM – Doors Open 6:00 PM – Opening Performance by Mia Marlene 7:00 PM – Kyle Schroeder Headlining Show featuring Ben Tankard, Julia Fanning, Songbird Shella, and Jean-Marc Alexander.

Happening at Starkey Barn at Starkey Market located at 3460 Starkey Blvd, Trinity, FL 34655. Ticket Options Gold – VIP Table (seats 6): Experience the ultimate VIP treatment with our Gold Ticket! Enjoy exclusive access to a VIP table for 6 guests, complete with beer and wine table service. Plus, gain entry to the event one hour before showtime to soak in the atmosphere and get ready for an incredible night of music. Red – VIP Seat: Secure your spot in the front-and-center VIP seating area with our Red Ticket! As a VIP guest, you’ll have prime seating to enjoy every moment of the performance. Arrive one hour before the show to claim your space in this open seating section (no assigned seats). White – Seat: Enjoy a fantastic view of the stage with our White Ticket option! This section offers open seating with an excellent vantage point — the perfect distance to enjoy the show in full comfort. Blue – General Admission (Lawn): Prefer a more relaxed vibe? Opt for our Blue Ticket, which offers lawn-style general admission. Bring your own chair or blanket and settle in for a cozy evening under the stars. Children 12 and under get in free in this section only.

Food & Drinks Multiple bars across the property with drink specials A food menu from The Trough Market Coffee Bar open at 6 PM, serving handcrafted drinks, scooping ice cream, and warming you up with hot cocoa.

Holiday Fun Santa Claus will be at the event from 5–8 PM — bring your camera and your Christmas list! Special event merchandise available at check-in (cash or card accepted) Parking & Entry Parking in the large grass lot east of the Market/Barn Enter through the main gates of Starkey Market; parking attendants will direct you After the show, exit via the main entrance or the south exit onto Starkey Blvd No re-entry after your wristband is issued, so be sure to grab everything you need from your car before entering Toy Drive Please bring a toy to benefit — together we’ll make the season brighter for children in need.

For tickets visit KyleSchroederMusic.com/Christmas