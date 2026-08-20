Last Call for Summer!

Where has the summer gone? Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with end of summer essentials that will get you through these last few weeks of summer.
Featured Products
Stay dry this summer
Secret
Available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide
Get your beauty back on track
NuFACE
Shop online at www.mynuface.com
Give your home an end-of-summer scent refresh
Drift
Visit www.drift.co to shop online
To find details on these end of summer essentials, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint