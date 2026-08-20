Last Call for Summer!

Where has the summer gone? Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with end of summer essentials that will get you through these last few weeks of summer.

Featured Products

Stay dry this summer

Secret

Available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide

Get your beauty back on track

NuFACE

Shop online at www.mynuface.com

Give your home an end-of-summer scent refresh

Drift

Visit www.drift.co to shop online

To find details on these end of summer essentials, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

