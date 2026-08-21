Tampa Bay entrepreneurs Jason Ashton and Steve Samson are redefining what it means to unwind. Their company, Last Rep, is a hemp-derived functional beverage built for people who want to stay social without sacrificing how they feel the next day.

Available in two dosed options — Easy Lift (5MG) and Smooth Landing (10MG) Last Rep gives drinkers a way to choose their own experience, without the sugar, empty calories, or next-day drag that come with traditional alcohol.

What started as a local Tampa Bay brand has grown into dozens of bars, restaurants, and retailers across the region, with Ashton and his team expanding statewide. Built around the idea of "Social Recovery," Last Rep isn't just a new drink — it's a new social occasion for people who care as much about tomorrow as they do about tonight.

Found at www.lastrep.com [lastrep.com] (free shipping throughout FL) Locally in Tampa at Luekens, Gaspar's Liquor Shop, Pour House and Herban Flow in St Pete to name a few of the 40+ locations throughout Tampa Bay

Online orders utilize code: "BLEND" and receive 25% off your first order

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Last Rep

