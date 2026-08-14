Learning About Where Food Comes From

Providing youth with opportunities to learn about where their food really comes from is an important aspect of developing future leaders with an understanding about economics, politics, food and nutrition, wellness, geography, and so much more.
Teaching youth about agricultural awareness is a great way to integrate learning with real decision power that lead to leadership and civic roles in the future.
For parents wanting to get their kids into gardening: Gardening with Kids – Gardening Solutions [gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu]