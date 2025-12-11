Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Les Miserable Returns to Straz Center

We talk to an actor from Les Miserables.
Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, makes a triumphant return to Tampa. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Les Misérables plays Straz Center 12/10-14. Tickets start at $62.20 and can be purchased by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org]. Handling fees will apply.

