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Let's Take it Outside | Lobster Season

Gag Grouper Season is now open!
Let's Take It Outside | Morning Blend
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Florida Lobster Season is open, season regular season starts August 6th and goes all the way through the end of March 2027. The best place to gather Lobster for the season is the Florida Keys. We headed to Key West to jump in the water and hunt down some Spiny Lobster to bring home. You are allowed 6 Lobster a day per person w/ your Lobster / Fishing Lic & Stamp. You can catch them with a simple net & tickle stick snorkeling with a mask, snorkel & fins.

For more information, visit www.mistywells.com [mistywells.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take it Outside

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