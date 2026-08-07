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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Let's Take It Outside with Scalloping

Get in a quick local trip!
Scallop Season | Morning Blend
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Misty Wells is a modern day outdoor adventure guide and host of the award winning TV Series "Let's Take it Outside" if you are looking to experience adventure or watch an exciting episodes go to mistywells.com. Misty will take you on journeys from your back yard to exciting destinations across the globe. Misty teams up with local experts across the globe to take you on adventures of a lifetime. From "Mild to Wild" it's never to late to "Take it Outside".

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take it Outside

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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