Let's Take It Outside with Scalloping

Misty Wells is a modern day outdoor adventure guide and host of the award winning TV Series "Let's Take it Outside" if you are looking to experience adventure or watch an exciting episodes go to mistywells.com. Misty will take you on journeys from your back yard to exciting destinations across the globe. Misty teams up with local experts across the globe to take you on adventures of a lifetime. From "Mild to Wild" it's never to late to "Take it Outside".

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take it Outside

