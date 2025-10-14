Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Life-Changing Heart Technology: Tiny Wireless Pacemaker That Could Change Millions of Lives

Abbott | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

For more than 30 years, Boston teacher Karen Pekowitz lived with wires, surgeries, and the constant fear that came with traditional pacemakers. Now, thanks to a tiny new wireless device, the world’s first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker, she says she finally feels free. Karen joins us to share her story.

For more information, visit Cardiovascular.Abbott/Pacemakers.

