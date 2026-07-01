Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin - Summer Must-Haves for the Whole Family

Summer is the perfect time to make memories with family and friends, whether you're hosting a backyard gathering, planning a vacation, or spending more time outdoors.

Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin recently shared some of her favorite products to help families make the most of the season.

Weddell Water Hydration is essential during the hot summer months, and Weddell Water offers a refreshing way to stay hydrated throughout the day. Sourced from pristine glacial waters, it's a great option to keep on hand for family adventures, outdoor activities, and everyday wellness. Learn more at WeddellWater.com.

Planning a summer getaway? Breescape helps travelers discover unique vacation rental experiences designed to make trips more memorable and stress-free. Whether you're planning a family vacation or a weekend escape, Breescape offers accommodations that help you feel right at home. Visit Breescape.com to start planning your next getaway.

Summer entertaining calls for easy, refreshing beverages, and Zonin Prosecco is a perfect addition to seasonal celebrations. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, brunch, or evening gathering with friends, it's a simple way to elevate any occasion. Learn more at ZoninProsecco.com.

From sunny afternoons to unexpected summer showers, being prepared for changing weather is a must. Totes offers practical, stylish solutions designed to help families stay comfortable no matter what the forecast brings. Explore the latest products at Totes.com.

With more families spending time outside, protection from ticks has become increasingly important. Tickless USA offers a convenient, chemical-free solution designed to help make outdoor adventures more enjoyable, whether you're hiking, camping, visiting the park, or simply relaxing in the backyard. Learn more at TicklessUSA.com.

Bianca Dottin is a lifestyle expert, content creator, and mom of three who helps families create beautiful lives with ease and intention. Through her practical tips, creative ideas, family-friendly recipes, DIY projects, and entertaining inspiration, she shares simple ways to make everyday moments more meaningful. For more inspiration, visit BiancaDottin.com and follow @BiancaDottin on social media

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

