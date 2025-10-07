Lifestyle Expert Mickey Williams Shares Top Prime Day Picks for Tech, Beauty & Wellness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ShareTheGlam.com

Just in time for Prime Day, lifestyle expert Mickey Williams is spotlighting award-winning, consumer-loved products — from cutting-edge tech to beauty and wellness essentials — all offered at major discounts today and tomorrow.

Best Tech – Travel Essential



TOZO HT3 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones – 50% off on Amazon

Featuring smart adaptive noise cancellation with four microphones, these headphones deliver crystal-clear calls, deep bass, and crisp vocals with 90 hours of battery life. Perfect for travel, work, or gaming.



Best Beauty Tech



DERMAFLASH LUXE+ – 20% off

This esthetician-recommended dermaplaning device uses Sonic Edge™ Technology to gently remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells, improving skin health while allowing skin care products and makeup to apply flawlessly.



Best in Nails



Beauty Power Nail Care Set 3-in-1 – 39% off, now $10.99

An Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award winner, this set includes a cuticle nipper, dual-end pusher, and nano glass file in gift-ready packaging.



Best Selling Skincare



Perfect One Japanese Trio Set – 32% off Trio Set, 20% off sitewide

Japan’s #1 all-in-one skincare brand for nine consecutive years, featuring a firming facial cream, multi-use body cream, and hydrating bubble cream wash.



Best Beauty Wellness



Live Conscious Collagen Peptides – Up to 30% off + extra 5% with code PRIMEDAYLC

Grass-fed, hormone-free collagen peptides support skin, hair, nails, and joint health, now available in unflavored, chocolate, peach mango, and the new hazelnut flavor.



Prime Day deals run October 7–8 exclusively on Amazon and select brand websites.