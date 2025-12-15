Lifestyle expert Mike Avila joined us with some gifts to add to your holiday shopping list.

Here is more on the products seen here:

woom Bikes at woom.com

Victorinox Cutlery is available at Sur La Table.

Create an illumin8 documentary, the gift of a lifetime, at illumin8films.com

Warby Parker Glasses at warbyparker.com

Leon Y Sol Tequila at leonysol.com

Sugarlands’ Eggnog Sippin’ Cream at sugarlands.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do

not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess Public Relations

