Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Lifestyle expert Mike Avila joined us with some gifts to add to your holiday shopping list.

We show some incredible last minute holiday gifts.
Holiday Gifts | Morning Blend
Posted

Lifestyle expert Mike Avila joined us with some gifts to add to your holiday shopping list.

Here is more on the products seen here:

woom Bikes at woom.com

Victorinox Cutlery is available at Sur La Table.

Create an illumin8 documentary, the gift of a lifetime, at illumin8films.com

Warby Parker Glasses at warbyparker.com

Leon Y Sol Tequila at leonysol.com

Sugarlands’ Eggnog Sippin’ Cream at sugarlands.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do
not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess Public Relations

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com