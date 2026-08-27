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LifeVac Saving Lives

Simple tool that can help save a life.
LifeVac | Morning Blend
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LifeVac is a portable, non-powered airway clearance device designed to help in a choking emergency when standard rescue procedures are unsuccessful. Founder and CEO Arthur Lih created LifeVac after learning of a child who died from choking and has since made it his mission to help prevent choking-related deaths. During the segment, Art will discuss the inspiration behind LifeVac, how the device works, and the importance of being prepared for a choking emergency.

To learn more, visit lifevac.net.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LifeVac

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