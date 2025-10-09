Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Light Up Safety This Fall with Outdoor Style Security Floodlights

Home improvement expert Kathryn Emery is teaming up with GE to show how outdoor security floodlights can protect your home this fall when daylight fades and visibility is low.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GE

As fall arrives and daylight fades earlier, outdoor lighting becomes more than just convenience; it’s protection. Light is the number one deterrent of crime.

Regular home improvement guru, Kathryn Emery, is teaming up with GE to show you options for keeping your space safe.

For more information, visit Kathryn’s website BeTheBestHome.com, Walmart.com, or on socials @kathrynemerytv.

Hardwired: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Outdoor-Motion-Security-Hardwire-Floodlight-5-White-Tones-2-Head/13478160389?classType=VARIANT&athbdg=L1600&from=/search

Solar: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Outdoor-Motion-Security-Solar-Floodlight-5-White-Tones-2-Head/13450617785?classType=VARIANT&athbdg=L1600&from=/search

