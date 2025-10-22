Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ligori & Ligori to Host Annual Community Turkey Giveaway on November 8

Ligori &amp; Ligori Attorneys At Law are giving away more than 1,000 turkeys on Saturday, November 8!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ligori & Ligori

The holiday season is a time for giving, and Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is once again stepping up to support the Tampa Bay community with their annual turkey giveaway.

On Saturday, November 8, from 9am to noon — or while supplies last — the firm will hand out more than 1,000 turkeys at 1711 Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. This year’s event will be drive-thru only.

Keith Ligori, owner of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys At Law, says giving back is an important part of the firm's mission.

In addition to their community outreach, Ligori & Ligori is known for providing compassionate, client-focused representation for those injured due to someone else’s negligence.

For more information on the turkey giveaway or the firm’s services, visit CallMeOnMyCell.com or call (888) 254-7119.

