Limor Suss Shares Top Holiday Gift Ideas to Kickstart Your Shopping Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top holiday gift ideas to help you get a head start on your shopping and find the perfect presents for everyone on your list.

Give the gift of choice this holiday season! Whether they love fashion, food, or fun, multi-brand gift cards from GiftCards.com fit every recipient, every lifestyle, and every occasion.

Looking for a creative gift that stands out? The Crayola Marker Airbrush turns regular markers into a spray-art experience kids will love. Easy to use, mess-free, and completely reusable, it lets kids make colorful stenciled or freestyle designs with just a spray. A fun, screen-free way to inspire creativity this holiday season! Available at retailers nationwide.

Give the gift of hearing with Audien Hearing. Their newest model, Atom X, is the world’s first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid featuring CaseControl™ Technology, an A2 MAX™ sound chip, and instant setup. It’s perfect for grandparents or anyone who’s hard of hearing, plus it’s prescription-free, comfortable, and starting at just $98 a pair at AudienHearing.com.