Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Local Author Kandi Steiner Re-Releases Fan-Favorite 'A Love Letter to Whiskey' Nationwide

'A Love Letter to Whiskey' is a raw, emotional second-chance romance about love, timing, and the person you can’t let go of — even when you should. We're talking all about it with author Kandi Steiner!
Author Kandi Steiner | Morning Blend
Posted

Bestselling romance author Kandi Steiner brings her most beloved novel, A Love Letter to Whiskey, back with a brand-new re-release this fall.

This unforgettable, gut-wrenching second-chance romance is about love, timing, and the one person you can’t let go of — even when you should. Called “the angsty romance readers can’t stop talking about,” it has captured the hearts of fans around the world and is now available in bookstores nationwide for the very first time.

Learn more and order your copy: KandiSteiner.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com