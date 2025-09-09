Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local Author Releases Whimsical New Children’s Book Benefiting Literacy Programs

This new children's book is so special in that it shares themes of self-love and acceptance as it's centered around a tradition related to losing teeth.
'The Story of The Tooth Goblin' | Morning Blend
Local author, artist, and business owner Amanda Elaine Killen has released a new children’s book, The Story of the Tooth Goblin. This heartwarming tale blends the magic of losing baby teeth with themes of self-love, acceptance, and imagination.

Written for children ages 4–12, the book follows Sebastian the Tooth Goblin, a lovable character who turns the common milestone of losing teeth into a playful and meaningful tradition. More than just a bedtime story, Killen’s work sparks conversations between children and parents about identity, growth, and dreams.

The project also carries a mission close to the author’s heart — a portion of every sale supports children’s literacy programs in local St. Petersburg schools and organizations such as Reach St. Pete.

To date, Killen has sold 500 books organically, donated nearly 100 copies for literacy support, and contributed $600 to children’s reading initiatives.

The Story of the Tooth Goblin is available now at TheToothGoblin.com and will soon be in stores across Tampa Bay.

