Friends of Strays prioritizes at-risk animals at other over-capacity shelters, brings them into our care, and goes to great lengths to ensure they have a better future.

Love Unleashed: 30 Days to Save More Lives is a fundraising drive to make the work they do possible, and how people can get involved.

You can visit their website friendsofstrays.org or visit their locations:

Headquarters and dog adoptions: 2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

The Cat Box and cat adoptions: 3015 46th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Friends of Strays

