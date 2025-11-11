Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lucy Sparrow’s All-Felt Convenience Store Coming to FloridaRAMA Starting November 21

FloridaRAMA | Morning Blend
FloridaRAMA is bringing a one-of-a-kind art experience to Tampa Bay with Lucy Sparrow’s Quick Shop, an immersive installation crafted entirely from felt.

Opening November 21, the whimsical pop-up recreates a full convenience store stocked with handmade felt goods, blending playful artistry with interactive fun.

Visitors can explore the installation with a general admission ticket to FloridaRAMA. There are also special “Shop with Lucy” days on November 25, 26, and 28, giving guests the chance to meet the internationally acclaimed artist in person, chat, and purchase her unique creations.

The installation runs until supplies last. For more information, visit FloridaRAMA.art or call (727) 210-5450. FloridaRAMA is located at 2606 Fairfield Avenue S, Building 5 in St. Pete.

