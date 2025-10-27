Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Magic Meets Fine Dining: Straz Center Presents ‘At the Illusionist’s Table’

'At the Illusionist's Table' is coming to Maestro's Restaurant from November 6 - 11.
'At the Illusionist's Table' | Morning Blend
Posted

From November 6 - 11, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts will transform Maestro’s Restaurant into a world of wonder with At the Illusionist’s Table, an immersive fine dining experience by internationally acclaimed illusionist Scott Silven.

Guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet meal with wine pairings and whiskey tastings — or non-alcoholic options — while Silven weaves riveting storytelling with mind-boggling illusions. Picture flickering candles, glasses filled with smooth whiskey, and conversations stirred by feats of mystery crafted to leave audiences awestruck.

Recommended for ages 14+, the event is more than just magic — it’s a sensory journey. Silven’s track record spans over 15 years of performing at some of the most exclusive venues and festivals worldwide. From studying hypnosis in Milan at 15, catching the attention of David Blaine at 19, and headlining prestigious UK theatres at 21, to three world tours and an off-Broadway smash hit, he has made a career out of redefining what live magic can be.

For tickets and event details, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com