Magic Meets Fine Dining: Straz Center Presents ‘At the Illusionist’s Table’

From November 6 - 11, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts will transform Maestro’s Restaurant into a world of wonder with At the Illusionist’s Table, an immersive fine dining experience by internationally acclaimed illusionist Scott Silven.

Guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet meal with wine pairings and whiskey tastings — or non-alcoholic options — while Silven weaves riveting storytelling with mind-boggling illusions. Picture flickering candles, glasses filled with smooth whiskey, and conversations stirred by feats of mystery crafted to leave audiences awestruck.

Recommended for ages 14+, the event is more than just magic — it’s a sensory journey. Silven’s track record spans over 15 years of performing at some of the most exclusive venues and festivals worldwide. From studying hypnosis in Milan at 15, catching the attention of David Blaine at 19, and headlining prestigious UK theatres at 21, to three world tours and an off-Broadway smash hit, he has made a career out of redefining what live magic can be.

For tickets and event details, visit StrazCenter.org.