Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Magician Mark Clearview Previews 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' at Ruth Eckerd Hall on November 16

A Magical Cirque Christmas is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Sunday, November 16. Host and magician Mark Clearview gives us a preview of what you can expect.
Get ready to enjoy a cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists pushing the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit, and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com or call (727) 791-7400.

