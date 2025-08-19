Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Make Dental Health Part of Your Back-to-School Checklist

Preventing Cavities, and Easing Dental Anxiety for Kids
Advertiser: UnitedHealthCare

As families prep for the new school year, back-to-school checklists often include doctor visits, supply runs, and sports physicals – but what about a dental checkup?

Every year, emergency dental care leads to over 34 million [cdc.gov] hours of missed school. Cavities also remain the most common chronic condition among children – affecting more than half of kids ages 6 to 19.

But with the right habits, tools, and access to care, these issues are largely preventable. Regular dental checkups can help support a child’s ability to eat, speak and learn, and the

