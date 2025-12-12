Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Making Intentional Design Choices

We talk about transforming rooms in your home.
Mondan & Co Interiors
The holiday season feels chaotic for so many Tampa families. Interior designer Jan Odesanya joined Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to share what actually transforms a space — intentional design choices that work together as a system. Most families try quick fixes and DIY changes, but they often miss the one thing that makes the biggest difference: intentionality. When layout, color, texture, and décor all work together by design — not by chance — the entire space shifts. It feels calmer. Warmer. More pulled together. Explore curated room designs and design resources at www.mondan.co [mondan.co] . Use TAMPABLEND100 for $100 off any pre-designed room in December.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

