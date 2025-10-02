Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Marie Diamond Shows How to Turn Your Home into a Powerful Manifestation Tool

World-renowned transformation teacher and Feng Shui master Marie Diamond is helping readers see their homes in a whole new light with her latest book, "Your Home Is a Vision Board".
Marie Diamond | Morning Blend
Posted

World-renowned transformation teacher and Feng Shui master Marie Diamond is helping readers see their homes in a whole new light with her latest book, Your Home Is a Vision Board.

The book reveals how every object, color, and layout in a space sends messages to your subconscious and the universe, shaping your reality in ways you may not realize. By intentionally aligning your environment, Marie says you can turn your home into a living vision board that supports goals for wealth, health, love, and purpose.

Blending ancient Feng Shui principles with modern manifestation practices, Diamond offers practical steps — from the placement of meaningful images to the arrangement of rooms — that amplify intentions and accelerate results. Instead of tucking a vision board away in a drawer, she encourages making your entire home a daily reminder of your dreams.

For more information, visit MarieDiamond.com or follow @mariediamondofficial on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com