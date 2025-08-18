Master Chef All-stars Live comes to the Mahaffey!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theatre

Celebrating the Excitement of MasterChef All-Stars Live! on Stage - MasterChef All-Stars Live! produced by TCG Entertainment and Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, brings the high-stakes energy of America’s favorite cooking competition directly to the stage. This brand-new live tour blends head-to-head cooking battles, audience participation, and behind-the-scenes stories for a fast-paced, family-friendly experience.

Fan-Favorite Chefs, Live and In Person - The tour features MasterChef winners Michael Leonard (Season 14), known for his bold, instinct-driven cooking, and Gerron Hurt (Season 9), a Southern chef and former educator.

MasterChef All-Stars Live! in St. Petersburg on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7 pm at the Mahaffey Theatre. Find ticket information at www.mastercheflivetour.com [mastercheflivetour.com]