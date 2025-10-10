Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Medicare Open Enrollment: What Millions Need to Know Before December 7

This fall, more than 67 million Americans enrolled in Medicare face one of the most important healthcare decisions of the year when Medicare open enrollment takes place.
A new national poll from the PAN Foundation’s Center for Patient Research sheds light on the biggest concerns patients are facing when they consider their Medicare coverage. Amy Niles, chief mission officer at the PAN Foundation, joins us to break it all down.

For more information, visit PANFoundation.org/OpenEnrollment.

