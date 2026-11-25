Get ready for a whole new world of fun! Blippi’s energetic best friend, Meekah is stepping into the spotlight with her very own YouTube series!

From music and dancing to superhero adventures and playful challenges, Meekah is inviting preschoolers to get moving, use their imaginations and join the fun. Blippi and Meekah are here to tell us all about it!

Visit moonbug.com to learn more about the series.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moonbug Entertainment