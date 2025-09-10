Meet Inside Edition's New Anchor, Eva Pilgrim

It’s a new chapter for Inside Edition as veteran broadcast journalist Eva Pilgrim steps in as the show’s new anchor, following the retirement of longtime host Deborah Norville. Pilgrim, who joined the program last month, becomes only the fourth anchor in the show’s 38-year history.

You may recognize Pilgrim from her work on Good Morning America and ABC News. Now, she’s ready to bring her own style to one of television’s most-watched newsmagazines.

Inside Edition airs weekdays at 7:30pm on Tampa Bay 28.