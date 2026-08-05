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Meet Primo! | Pet Patrol

We try and find a forever home for this cute pup!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Morning Blend
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On this week's Pet Patrol, Humane Society of Tampa Bay brings on the show Primo, a 6 year-old bulldog mix looking for his forever home.

For more information go to humanesocietytampabay.org.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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