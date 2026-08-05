Meet Primo! | Pet Patrol

On this week's Pet Patrol, Humane Society of Tampa Bay brings on the show Primo, a 6 year-old bulldog mix looking for his forever home.
For more information go to humanesocietytampabay.org.
On this week's Pet Patrol, Humane Society of Tampa Bay brings on the show Primo, a 6 year-old bulldog mix looking for his forever home.
For more information go to humanesocietytampabay.org.
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