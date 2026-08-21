Meme vs. Math

Are millennials really the "broke and behind generation," or is that narrative long overdue for an update? A new national study from Chime surveyed 3,000 Americans across three generations and found that nearly half of millennials say they're better off financially than they were five years ago, the highest rate of any generation. But the study also reveals a twist. Brittney Castro is a Certified Financial Planner and financial expert for Chime, and she joins us now to break down what the data actually shows.

chime.com/millennial-money-report [chime.com]

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