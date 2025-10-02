Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MetroLagoons Launches ‘Behind the Bottle’ Bourbon Mixology Series This October

It’s bourbon season at MetroLagoons, and this Friday, October 3, marks the kickoff of their Behind the Bottle mixology series at Mirada Lagoon in San Antonio, FL.
During the first three Fridays in October, guests can dive into hands-on mixology at three Tampa Bay lagoon locations, crafting four bourbon-based cocktails under the guidance of expert mixologists. The interactive events start at 6:30 p.m. for entry, with the mixing fun beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees can also pre-purchase appetizers online for just $8 (compared to $10 at the door), making for a complete evening of flavor and fun.

Following Mirada Lagoon’s Bourbon Night this week, the series heads to Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel on October 10, and Southshore Bay in Wimauma on October 17.

For tickets and details, visit MetroLagoons.com.

