Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Mickey Williams Shares Top Multitasking Beauty & Wellness Products

From skin that glows to curls that bounce and everything in between — today we’re talking beauty and wellness products that do it all. Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams shares the latest multitasking finds that save you time, keep you looking fresh, and work hard so you don’t have to.
Mickey Williams | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ShareTheGlam.com

From skin that glows to curls that bounce and everything in between — today we’re talking beauty and wellness products that do it all.

Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams shares the latest multitasking finds that save you time, keep you looking fresh, and work hard so you don’t have to.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Cantu Weightless Collection
    • $6.97
    • Available at Walmart
  • Blissy Silk Pillowcase
  • BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Overnight Mask
  • Sunrider ElectroSport®
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com