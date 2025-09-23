Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mickey Williams Shares Top-Rated Beauty, Tech & Lifestyle Products

From viral favorites to award-winning essentials, Mickey Williams shares her latest lineup of top-rated and most-loved products that are generating buzz across beauty, tech, and lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ShareTheGlam.com

  • TOZO NC3 Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Available on Amazon
    • These earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation technology with up to 45dB noise reduction for crisp audio anywhere. Six built-in microphones adjust reduction levels in real time, while transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings without taking them off.
  • Bandolier Remi Magnet Crossbody Phone Case
  • Starting at $158 at BandolierStyle.com
    • The Remi offers cutting-edge functionality with signature Bandolier style, including a detachable wallet and wireless charging ease — perfect for modern, on-the-go living.
  • Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray
  • $11.99 on Amazon
    • Designed for smooth, sleek hair that withstands Florida humidity, this heat-activated formula delivers up to 72 hours of frizz resistance, protects against heat up to 450°F, and even reduces blow-drying time. Infused with Caffeine, Biotin, and Ginseng for softer, shinier, healthier results.
  • MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30
  • $35 at MDSolarSciences.com, Amazon & Revolve
    • A lightweight tinted mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide, antioxidant infusion, and ProVention-R® technology. It protects from UV damage, boosts collagen, improves firmness, and gives skin a radiant, matte-finish glow.
