Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Mindi Abair returns to Clearwater with her Holiday Show

The multi-talented musician brings her holiday show to Ruth Eckerd Hall
Grammy-nominated saxophonist and vocalist Mindi Abair| Morning Blend
Posted


The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Peter White Christmas with special guests Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala on Thursday, December 11 at 8 pm. Peter White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned. Revered saxophonist Mindi Abair returns again with her dynamic vigor ready to captivate audiences far & wide. Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences—his charisma, energy, and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face. Tickets are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com