Mindi Abair returns to Clearwater with her Holiday Show

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Peter White Christmas with special guests Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala on Thursday, December 11 at 8 pm. Peter White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned. Revered saxophonist Mindi Abair returns again with her dynamic vigor ready to captivate audiences far & wide. Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences—his charisma, energy, and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face. Tickets are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].
