Mom Approved Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals with Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

The Scribble Scrubbie Bluey Poolside Playset brings Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, and Bandit to life with a fun, hands-on experience kids will love. Little creators can color, wash, and recolor their favorite characters using the included washable markers, pump pool, and brush—making it an engaging, mess-free way to spark imaginative play. Just in time for the holidays, this set will be 25% off on Amazon from November 14–28, or while promo inventory lasts. It’s the perfect Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for Bluey fans!

The Nanit Smart Baby Monitor System is the most awarded baby monitor on the market. It connects to your phone so you can see and talk to your baby from anywhere, with instant notifications for sound, motion, crying, and coughing. It tracks breathing motion without sensors or wires, provides personalized sleep insights, and captures sweet video moments, while your connection stays private and secure. And now, with the new Nanit Home display, you have a dedicated screen in addition to the smartphone app, and caregivers get a clear, reliable view of your baby. Peace of mind, when it matters most. Nanit Smart Baby Monitor System will also be 20% off on Nanit.com this Black Friday/ Cyber Monday through Dec 5th. www.nanit.com [nanit.com]

Pigeon has been trusted by parents and healthcare professionals for over 60 years for their research-backed baby care products. Their high-quality glass bottles are BPA- and BPS-free, built to last, and feature soft, elastic nipples that mimic the feel of breastfeeding. Plus, their slow flow and advanced air vent system help reduce gas and fussiness making feeding easier and more comfortable for both babies and parents. Right now, Pigeon is offering 20% off orders $80+ at Pigeonstore.com with code PIGEONBF20 through November 30th, and up to 28% off on Amazon through Cyber Monday, perfect for stocking up on essentials! www.pigeonstore.com [pigeonstore.com]

Guardian Bikes are designed specifically for kids, so everything about them helps little riders feel more confident. They have a longer wheelbase, a lower center of gravity, and lightweight, high-quality materials that make balancing and learning to ride so much easier—some kids are riding in a single day with no training wheels. The frames are made from U.S. steel and built right in Seymour, Indiana. And every bike comes with Guardian’s patented SureStop braking system, which uses a single handbrake to engage both wheels for safer, more controlled stops. Right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they’re offering over 40% off all kids’ bikes plus a free $100 accessory bundle with every order. Until 11/26, if you use the code GBTAMPA10 you can save an additional $10. www.guardianbikes.com [guardianbikes.com]