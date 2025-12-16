Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More Tips to Finish Up Your Holiday List!

We talk about some great holiday gifts.
The holidays are here, and are you still struggling with what to get that special person on your list? Have no fear our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is here. Back with us to give some tips on great gifts this holiday season.

Featured Items:

1. Beanie Bouncers – In Store/Online Michaels.com/Specialty Retailers

2. JubileeTV- GetJubileeTV.com/Amazon

3. Otterbox- Otterbox.com

4. Burlington- Burlington.com

5. Codigo 1530- Codigo1530.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

