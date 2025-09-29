MOSI Celebrates World Space Week with Hands-On Astronomy and Black Hole Fun

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is taking us on an out-of-this-world adventure in honor of World Space Week, happening October 4 - 10.

MOSI will have a lineup of special activities, events, and planetarium shows. Highlights include Science @ the Saunders, Space Trivia, and SkyWatch.

One of the many fun activities you can do at MOSI during Space Week is painting your own Postcard from a Black Hole. While you wouldn’t really want to get close to a black hole, MOSI shows us how to paint a postcard from a black hole using a pool noodle stamp and a salad spinner to simulate the event horizon and accretion disk of a black hole.

While black holes themselves are invisible, thanks to their light-capturing gravitational pull, we can still see the material around the black hole and some of the high-energy radiation ejected from it. Thanks to world-spanning telescopes linked by cutting-edge new technology, we can take images of exactly what black holes look like, including the supermassive black hole at the center of our own galaxy.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.