MOSI Gets Spooky with 'Disappearing Ghosts' Science Experiment

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is mixing Halloween fun with hands-on science through its latest spooky experiment — Disappearing Ghosts.

MOSI’s Director of Education, Janet White, demonstrates the trick using “ghosts” made from styrofoam and a bowl of acetone. When the styrofoam forms are pushed into the acetone, they seem to vanish instantly.

In reality, it’s pure chemistry: styrofoam is made of polystyrene, which is mostly air. Acetone breaks down the polystyrene’s chains, releasing trapped air and causing the material to collapse.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.