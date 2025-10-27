Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI Monday: Bringing Halloween Fun to Life with Fizzy Pumpkin Science

On this MOSI Monday, we’re showing how a simple kitchen chemical reaction can be a blast!
Kimm Horvath, MOSI’s Manager of Outreach and Group Programs, demonstrates what happens when vinegar (an acid) meets baking soda (a base) — a chemical reaction producing sodium acetate, water, and carbon dioxide gas (CO₂).

That bubbly fizz isn’t just fun to watch — it’s science in action. As CO₂ forms, it needs somewhere to go. In a sealed bottle topped with a balloon, the gas rises and inflates the balloon, perfectly illustrating how gases take up space and create pressure. The reaction is exothermic, releasing heat you can actually feel.

For a festive finale, MOSI scales up the reaction inside a carved pumpkin. The result? A fizzy, foamy Jack-o-Lantern eruption that bursts from the top, making for a thrilling Halloween demonstration that combines hands-on learning with holiday fun.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.

